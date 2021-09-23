Link Dayton bike-share adds new stations

Dayton’s bike-share program will add three new bike stations at the University of Dayton, whose students account for a significant part of the program’s ridership.
UD’s campus already has five bike hubs, but the new ones will open at Fitz Hall, the Brook Center and at 1401 S. Main St.
Link stations already are installed at Brown Street, near Caldwell apartments, and the University Shops, RecPlex, Roesch Library and Alumni Hall.
UD students usually make up about one-quarter of Link’s ridership, at least pre-COVID-19, and an overwhelming majority of students said they take more trips if the bike-share program expanded its network on hubs, said Bike Miami Valley Executive Director Laura Estandia.
“We hope to see even more adoption of the Link system this fall with the additional locations,” she said.
Link currently has 37 hubs that serve about 3,500 unique users annually.
The program already expanded its bike-hub network earlier this year, adding seven new stations at Deeds Point, Welcome Park, the OneFifteen treatment center, East Dayton and downtown.
UD was one of the founding sponsors of the program.
“Link has been a great resource for our students to help them get to class, and we look forward to encouraging students to use the bikes to get to The Hub at the Dayton Arcade,” said UD President Eric Spina.