Little Art Theatre names new managing director

The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs is closing temporarily due to COVID-19. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News
Outdoor screening of ‘Ghostbusters’ will be held Saturday

Kristina Heaton has been named the new managing director of the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs.

Heaton, a lifelong resident of the Miami Valley, is a graduate of Wright State University. In addition to a background in local arts educational organizations, she has been employed in both the public and private sectors. She also keeps active with four kids and her many volunteer activities.

Dating back to 1929, the Little Art is a Yellow Springs landmark. In 2009, it transitioned to a non-profit organization under the leadership of Jenny Cowperthwaite, who stepped down in late 2020. Heaton is expected to facilitate a safe reopening of the theatre this fall. An official opening date will be announced in the near future.

A scene from the 1984 film GHOSTBUSTERS. From left: Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd. Credit: Columbia Pictures.
In related news, the Little Art will present an outdoor screening of the classic 1984 comedy “Ghostbusters” Saturday, July 31 on the lawn of the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs. Admission and popcorn are free to all. Free popcorn courtesy of the Little Art is available after 7:30 p.m. The film will begin shortly after sunset at 9:15 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. In case of rain, the screening will be held Sunday, August 1.

