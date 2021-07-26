Little Art Theatre names new managing director

Heaton, a lifelong resident of the Miami Valley, is a graduate of Wright State University. In addition to a background in local arts educational organizations, she has been employed in both the public and private sectors. She also keeps active with four kids and her many volunteer activities.

Dating back to 1929, the Little Art is a Yellow Springs landmark. In 2009, it transitioned to a non-profit organization under the leadership of Jenny Cowperthwaite, who stepped down in late 2020. Heaton is expected to facilitate a safe reopening of the theatre this fall. An official opening date will be announced in the near future.