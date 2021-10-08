Local breweries, food trucks to show off at Xenia’s first Oktoberfest ON Saturday

Those looking to grab a pint of German beer in Xenia will have a wealth of local craft breweries and food trucks to choose from this weekend. The city of Xenia, Xenia Chamber of Commerce, and Devil Wind Brewing have teamed up to host Xenia Oktoberfest from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The first Oktoberfest sponsored by the city, the event shuts down the block where Devil Wind Brewing is located, on South Detroit Street between Second and Third Streets, and is bookended by two live music stages.
Devil Wind Brewing, Yellow Springs Brewery, Sothern Ohio Brewing, The Wandering Griffin, and Caesar Creek Vineyards will provide their own German-style beers, and food provided by Mom Androsiss, PA’s Pork, The Phatty Wagon, and Freakin Rican.
As per tradition, Devil Wind Brewing will be selling a limited number of Oktoberfest mugs in the taproom starting at noon, the company wrote on its Facebook page. Buyers of Xenia Oktoberfest mugs can also get an extra 6 oz. on refills at the street beer tent during the event, while supplies last.
The day’s entertainment includes Nick Mitchel w/the Devil Wind House Band, The Sauerkraut German Band and The Sweet Beats Beatles Tribute Band on Stage One, and the Big Damn Band Jam, Misterman and the Mojo Band, and The New Old Fashioned on Stage Two.