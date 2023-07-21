Local business brings back annual esports, gaming and tech expo this weekend

KETTERING — Vyral Esports Compound will host its second annual namesake gaming, tech, and content creation meetup this weekend, featuring game tournaments, food trucks, giveaways, live music and more.

VyralCon, located at the store at 2078 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Several game tournaments will be held throughout the day, including Call of Duty, Rocket League, Mario Kart, and even an Uno tournament. The event will also feature a panel of local and national influencers, food trucks, and local game shops as vendors, including Epic Loot out of Centerville and Kettering’s No Limit Gaming.

The one-day, free event drew 1,500 people during its inaugural year in 2022, Vyral co-owner Chris Jurgens said.

“Everyone was having fun,” he said. “It’s just a really fun, family-friendly event to bring the whole family to, for free.”

Vyral, which custom-builds PCs for customers worldwide, is giving away more than $15,000 in computers and equipment, including four fully customized gaming PCs, to kids 16 and younger, to give underprivileged kids a chance at their dream gaming or streaming rigs, Jurgens said.

There will also be charity events throughout the day, benefiting Dayton Children’s Hospital Extra Life program.

The after-party will be held at the Fairborn Phoenix theater, which is a ticketed event.