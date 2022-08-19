Local event starts planning for USA’s 250th anniversary

The Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial, a new 29-member state commission, kicked off earlier this year to organize Ohio’s participation in the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. Meetings are being held around the state for an effort that will be referred to as “America 250 - Ohio.”

Todd Kleismit, executive director of that commission, will host the Dayton listening session to share information about the work of the commission, as well as to hear from Ohioans about what they hope to see in the commemoration and lead up to July 4, 2026.