Local grad in pop duo competing on NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart, his partner in life and music, will be competing under the pop/R&B band name Ni/Co — derived from the first two letters of his first name and the last two letters of hers.

Based on “Eurovision Song Contest,” the American version hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will feature live original music performances from artists representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia competing to win the vote for best original song.