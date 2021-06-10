Local hospitals: Blood shortage worsens, donations urgently needed

Community Blood Center reported it is still struggling to average the 300 donors per day necessary to meet area hospital demands. Usage has outpaced collections of type O blood.

“This summer we can help our community continue to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic and spring back to health,” said Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services COO Diane Wilson. “Commit to giving blood each time you’re eligible. The lives we help save are proof that we are stronger together.”

Hospitals have worked to implement measures to conserve blood resources, the release said.

As people return to more activities, work, and other in-person engagements, the need for blood products is increasing, especially in preparation for the extended July 4th holiday weekend, the hospital association stated.

People are encouraged to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220 to donate.

Eligibility to donate can be viewed at: http://givingblood.org/donate-blood.

A previous COVID-19 infection or vaccination for COVID-19 does not disqualify someone from donating blood.