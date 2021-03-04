Local lawmaker to seek end to Ohio coronavirus mask mandate

DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney said Wednesday that people who have received the vaccine have “great immunity” against severe forms of the coronavirus, including protection from being hospitalized or dying, they could still get the virus in a weakened form, Tierney said.

That means they could transmit the virus to people at risk of serious complications, he said.

“We need to wear the mask to protect ourselves and others from the virus spreading until we get that critical mass where the vaccine is doing that for us,” Tierney said.

Powell’s planned legislation also would prohibit any new statewide mask mandates by the governor or any department director during the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency, unless approved by the General Assembly.

“Cases are decreasing dramatically, and vaccine distribution is increasing rapidly,” said Powell, whose district includes Miami County and part of Darke County. “This bill supports individual freedom, and allows Ohioans to make the choice of whether or not they voluntarily want to wear a mask.”

DeWine issued the mask mandate in July.