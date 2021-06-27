Local musician takes excursion into psychedelic rock

“I didn’t put as much care into the production of that last album as I did on the new one,” Griffin said. “I really tried to make the analog sound come through this time. There’s a lot of digital drums on ‘Fantastical Menagerie.’ Everything on this is analog. There’s real bass, piano and drums.”

In addition to forming a band to play his original songs, Griffin is also planning to play solo.

“I’m excited to really be serious and play out again,” he said. “The music makes me happy and the job I have now lends itself to flexibility, so I’m able to play on a Tuesday night where I couldn’t before in the other scenario.

“So much of my time in the last 10 years has been devoted to my career outside of music,” Griffin added. “It’s a little bit silly to devote that much of your time and your energy to something that doesn’t make you super happy.”

“You’re Gonna Lose Your Mind” was released to streaming services on May 22. It will be available on vinyl in late summer.

Artist info: danmcgriffin.bandcamp.com.

