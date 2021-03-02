Local nonprofit aims to support and educate LGBTQ, allies

Explore Former teacher and student strive to build library in Liberia

The organization started as a Facebook page in 2012 in memory of Jamey Rodemeyer, a teen in Buffalo, New York who committed suicide; he had not come out to his family and was also bullied. After his death the Facebook page served as a place where people could get away and be themselves.

“Initially when I created the page, I wanted to create a fun, safe, happy place where people could escape,” Knote said. “(Rodemeyer) was on Tumblr and social media; he was not out to his family and took his life over the whole situation.”

Support for members of the LGBTQ community is something personal for volunteer and board member Naomi Tellis who has been a volunteer for three years.

Entertainment area at Have A Gay Day where they plan to have educational events, weddings, and other gatherings. Credit: Michael Knote Credit: Michael Knote

“It’s very important to me because as a Black woman I have had conversations with young African-American people who are LGBTQ and are not able to come out because they’re afraid. In the communities we live in there’s no representation,” she said.

Tellis said she doesn’t want people to take their lives due to a lack of support.

Knote said the Facebook page gained popularity from the name. “When I started this there was no thought of a nonprofit,” he said. “People took to the name and to the posts because I created a lot of graphics, and blew it up.”

Knote said giving back and helping those in need is personal to him as he has been homeless and hopes to have a living space for homeless people in the future. They are also working towards having free laundry services for those in need.