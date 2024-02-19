Local rug design challenge had more than 140 submissions

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Her inspiration for this year’s rug tied into its circular shape.

“I’ve always loved pictures of the world,” Hayes said.

Jessica Perrine, a rug artisan for seven years at Bockrath Flooring & Rugs, helped bring Hayes’ design to life.

“There were a lot of different turns and curves in this rug, which was different from a lot of our past rugs that we’ve done,” Perrine said.

Bockrath Flooring & Rugs received more than 140 submissions — the most it has ever had. The business narrowed entries down to the top four before posting the drawings on social media for people to choose their favorite.

We Care Arts is the longest standing nonprofit organization Bockrath Flooring & Rugs has worked with.

“What they create we put to life in a rug,” said Erin Bockrath, who owns Bockrath Flooring & Rugs with her husband, Doug. The contest highlights their rug studio where customers can create any size, shape or style rug.

Bockrath Flooring & Rugs presented a four-foot rug to Hayes on Feb. 16. A six-foot version of the rug will be available for auction during We Care Arts’ Black & White Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 1 at the Presidential Banquet Center in Dayton. Proceeds from the silent and live auction will go toward programming at We Care Arts.

For more information about We Care Arts or to purchase tickets to the gala, visit www.wecarearts.org.