Local universities granted over $1.5M for local K-12 tutoring programs

Miami University is collaborating with Ohio Weslyan University, Cedarville University, Hocking College, the University of Mt. Union and Clark State, and is partnering with Hamilton City Schools, Ohio Connections Academy and the Talawanda School District.

Wittenberg University is not collaborating with any other colleges or universities but is partnering with Springfield City Schools and Northwestern Local Schools.

Wright State University is collaborating with the University of Dayton and partnering with Learn to Earn Dayton, Dayton Public Schools, Fairborn City Schools, West Carrollton School District and Huber Heights City Schools.

Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said, “Collaboration has been necessary to navigate the effects and impact of the pandemic. By partnering with neighboring schools and districts, our colleges and universities are giving our future educators an opportunity to support and help K-12 students in a meaningful way.”

The department said that college students participating in tutoring would also benefit from field experience, community service and other incentives like stipends or course credits.