Local universities to pilot Ohio college to law enforcement pathway program

The College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is designed to partner law enforcement agencies and colleges and universities to develop leadership skills. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors who will help prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

“Students who graduate from this rigorous professional development program will have great potential to become Ohio’s next generation of law enforcement leaders,” said DeWine. “In a time when many law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit highly-qualified candidates, this program will create a pool of pre-qualified applicants with a strong understanding of criminal justice issues and the know-how to form positive relationships within their communities.”