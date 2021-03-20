Locals call to end hate against Asian-Americans

“But the moment of now is asking for us to be included in the larger human family,” Kaur said. “Not as the perpetual other, but as your neighbors and friends and colleagues and classmates, who have their own spirit stories and experiences reckoning with and resisting the white supremacy embedded in this land and soil.”

Kaur said she hoped that people could come together to rise up against the hatred.

Bishop Jerome McCorry, a founder and president of The National Congress on Faith and Social Justice, leads the crowd in a prayer on Saturday during a protest against racism in Courthouse Square. Eileen McClory/ Dayton Daily News

“Hatred is hatred,” said Bishop Jerome McCorry, a founder and president of The National Congress on Faith and Social Justice. “That was a supremacist act.”

McCorry organized the event with Fred Lambert. Lambert said when he heard the news, he decided he needed to do something. He said that Dayton has its own problems with racism against Asian people.

The owners of Xuan Vietnamese-Thai Cuisine in Riverside recently announced they were shutting down their store in May due to vandal activity near the restaurant twice. The grocery store next door, International Foods, was also attacked.

People at the event also asked that locals support Asian-American businesses.

“Murder is the end of it,” Lambert said. “It’s the microaggressions, vandalism, the acts of hate, consistently taking place and that are consistently ignored. I felt we should at least make some space for people to come together to express themselves.”

He said he planned to continue the anti-racism events for as long as possible, holding them on Saturdays at 1 p.m. at Courthouse Square.