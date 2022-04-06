Long-delayed UDF in south suburbs set for construction this fall

The storefront is being developed on 2 acres involving three parcels of undeveloped land previously developed as standalone commercial lots, including a Pizza Hut, a Tim Hortons and a Sunoco gas station that closed in 2014.

Founded in 1940, UDF has nearly 200 stores in three states.

It purchased the Sunoco property via Cincinnati Capital 155 LLC for $750,000 in 2014 and the former Pizza Hut that was directly behind Sunoco for $725,000 in 2016, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

The area was rezoned last spring from general business to planned development business to accommodate the new UDF. Washington Twp. trustees will vote next Monday on a final development plan for the site during their regularly scheduled meeting.