Long-delayed UDF in south suburbs set for construction this fall

A proposed United Dairy Farmers location at a busy intersection near the Centerville border is set to launch construction this year.
UDF long planned to construct a new location on the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road. It began purchasing properties there almost eight years ago and announced its intentions shortly after.
“We found this property to be centrally located in the community with great visibility and access,” Tim Kling, UDF’s director of real estate, told this news outlet this week.
The site represents an approximately $8 million investment, Kling said.
Construction on the storefront, which will feature a fueling station and outdoor seating, will start this fall, and the storefront will open in summer 2023, he said. It will generate between 25 to 30 full- and part-time positions, Kling said.
The storefront is being developed on 2 acres involving three parcels of undeveloped land previously developed as standalone commercial lots, including a Pizza Hut, a Tim Hortons and a Sunoco gas station that closed in 2014.
Founded in 1940, UDF has nearly 200 stores in three states.
It purchased the Sunoco property via Cincinnati Capital 155 LLC for $750,000 in 2014 and the former Pizza Hut that was directly behind Sunoco for $725,000 in 2016, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.
The area was rezoned last spring from general business to planned development business to accommodate the new UDF. Washington Twp. trustees will vote next Monday on a final development plan for the site during their regularly scheduled meeting.
About the Author