dayton logo
X

Long-delayed UDF in south suburbs set for construction this fall

United Dairy Farmers wants to build a new site at the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road near the Centerville border. FILE

Credit: UDF, INC.

caption arrowCaption
United Dairy Farmers wants to build a new site at the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road near the Centerville border. FILE

Credit: UDF, INC.

Local News
By
Updated 18 hours ago

A proposed United Dairy Farmers location at a busy intersection near the Centerville border is set to launch construction this year.

UDF long planned to construct a new location on the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road. It began purchasing properties there almost eight years ago and announced its intentions shortly after.

“We found this property to be centrally located in the community with great visibility and access,” Tim Kling, UDF’s director of real estate, told this news outlet this week.

The site represents an approximately $8 million investment, Kling said.

Construction on the storefront, which will feature a fueling station and outdoor seating, will start this fall, and the storefront will open in summer 2023, he said. It will generate between 25 to 30 full- and part-time positions, Kling said.

The storefront is being developed on 2 acres involving three parcels of undeveloped land previously developed as standalone commercial lots, including a Pizza Hut, a Tim Hortons and a Sunoco gas station that closed in 2014.

ExploreWashington Twp. earns Ohio Fire Department of the Year award

Founded in 1940, UDF has nearly 200 stores in three states.

It purchased the Sunoco property via Cincinnati Capital 155 LLC for $750,000 in 2014 and the former Pizza Hut that was directly behind Sunoco for $725,000 in 2016, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

The area was rezoned last spring from general business to planned development business to accommodate the new UDF. Washington Twp. trustees will vote next Monday on a final development plan for the site during their regularly scheduled meeting.

In Other News
1
Old Dayton hotel could be home to apartments, golf simulators, bowling
2
Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at 3 Dayton Metro Library...
3
Free tree seedlings available at 2nd Street Market April 24
4
Winter guard championships return to Dayton after long COVID break
5
Dayton Dragons weave special events, entertainment into 2022 season

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top