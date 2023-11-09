Low-cost veterinary pet service for dogs, cats offered for $20 Friday in Kettering

The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is hosting a traveling veterinary clinic Friday in Kettering that offers low-cost care for dog and pet owners who may not be able to afford vet services.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SICSA’s former location; 2600 Wilmington Pike, Kettering.

“SICSA isn’t limited geographically and therefore, has many clients, donors, and volunteers from all over Montgomery County and other communities. This is our fifth and last clinic to be held this year,” said Jack Omer, president, and CEO of SICSA.

SICSA’s Community Veterinary Care (CVC) program identifies neighborhoods in the region considered to be most in need. SICSA then sets up a veterinary clinic where, for a fee of just $20, dogs and cats can receive a nose to tail assessment by a licensed veterinarian, vaccinations, flea control, deworming treatments, and even medications for some conditions right on site.

In addition to veterinary care, SICSA’s Help Center team is also on-site providing information and resources about their pet food and supplies assistance, behavioral supports and more.

For additional pet needs, SICSA offers follow-up services at its center in Washington Twp., which includes spays and neuters, mass removals, radiographs, dentals, and more – all based upon income and on a sliding fee.