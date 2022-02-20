Maple sugar harvest a part of Carriage Hill MetroPark’s history

“She’s always been interested in the process of how it’s pumped out of the trees because we have our own maple trees in our yard,” she said. “She watched ‘Curious George’ on PBS and they showed the process of making it, so I thought it’d be really interesting in seeing it in person.”

The program included a stop at a maple tree near the Arnold home where Musselman explained the process of pumping the maple sap out of the trees.

“Sap flows up, not down, so when you’re catching the sap, it’s actually flowing up from the roots from moisture and water collected in the roots,” Musselman said.

The second step is to process the maple by boiling/evaporating it, which was demonstrated during the program, as well. The final steps include filtering and packing the syrup.

Dayton-area resident Masha Fry said a winery she visited in Michigan sparked her interest in attending the program.

“We’ve been to a maple syrup winery before, so I just wanted to see how it’s actually collected and how the maple syrup is made,” she said. “And I think it’s sweet and sweets bring people together.”