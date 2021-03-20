Marine biologists to shed light on ocean’s greatest depths

Dayton Live’s “National Geographic Live!” Series virtually presents accomplished National Geographic explorers and marine biologists Diva Amon and David Gruber in a discussion of “Mysterious Seas” Tuesday, March 30 at 7 p.m.
The ocean depths and the amazing creatures that live there are the subject of Amon and Gruber’s upcoming conversation. Amon is expected to share insights about her expeditions around the world to study the unusual animals living in a variety of deep-sea habitats and how humans impact them. Gruber notably searches the oceans for bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species and designs delicate and noninvasive tools for studying and interacting with deep-sea life.
In regards to professional background, Amon views herself as a deep-sea biologist working at the nexus of science, policy and communication. She is the director and founder of SpeSeas, a Pew-Bertarelli Ocean Ambassador, a 2020 National Geographic Emerging Explorer, a co-lead of the DOSI Minerals Working Group, and a Scientific Associate at London’s Natural History Museum.
Gruber, professor of biology and environmental science at Baruch College, City University of New York, is a 2014 National Geographic Emerging Explorer, a research associate in invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History, and president of Project CETI, a 2020 TED Audacious Project. He is currently working on a project that applies advanced machine learning and gentle robotics to listen to and translate the communication of sperm whales.
“We’re so thankful for the support and patience of our patrons and our sponsors as we wait until we can gather in person to experience the fascinating storytelling and globetrotting adventure of ‘National Geographic Live!,’” said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President & CEO. “We’ve been highly selective about choosing streaming options to present to our audiences. There are a lot of options out there but we wanted to be sure the content was high quality and unique. National Geographic has such a reputation for excellence and with the popularity of this series, this decision was an easy one.”
The 60-minute streamed presentation will be followed by a live, moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit DaytonLive.org.
In related news, Dayton Live is looking toward the future with a full reopening later in the fall.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible lineup of shows we’ll be announcing in just a few weeks,” Sutton said. “On April 6, we’ll announce the new Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series as well as many performances on the Projects Unlimited Star Attractions and Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series, with more events being confirmed for later in 2022.”
Contact this contributing writer at rflorence2@gmail.com.