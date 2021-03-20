Marine biologists to shed light on ocean’s greatest depths

“We’re so thankful for the support and patience of our patrons and our sponsors as we wait until we can gather in person to experience the fascinating storytelling and globetrotting adventure of ‘National Geographic Live!,’” said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President & CEO. “We’ve been highly selective about choosing streaming options to present to our audiences. There are a lot of options out there but we wanted to be sure the content was high quality and unique. National Geographic has such a reputation for excellence and with the popularity of this series, this decision was an easy one.”

The 60-minute streamed presentation will be followed by a live, moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit DaytonLive.org.

In related news, Dayton Live is looking toward the future with a full reopening later in the fall.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible lineup of shows we’ll be announcing in just a few weeks,” Sutton said. “On April 6, we’ll announce the new Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series as well as many performances on the Projects Unlimited Star Attractions and Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series, with more events being confirmed for later in 2022.”

