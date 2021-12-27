Marshalls has building plans for former Fresh Thyme location

Marshalls, a discount clothing and home store, may have plans for a store in Sugarcreek Twp., according to pending permits.
The chain, which also owns T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, has filed two pending building permits for the former Fresh Thyme building at 4317 Feedwire Road. Greene County Department of Building Regulation had not yet approved the permits as of Monday.
Katie Babb, a spokesman for the retail chain, said Marshalls has not announced any store changes in Dayton.
Marshalls has a current location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center, at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and Alex Bell Road, right off of I-675, and a T.J. Maxx location in the Town & Country shopping center in Kettering. A HomeGoods location is in the Beavercreek Shopping Center. A T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods cross is located at Austin Landing.
Scott Wright, general manager at Don Wright Realty, which owns Cross Pointe, said Marshalls had not notified the shopping center of any plans to leave. Wright also said Marshalls had a “considerable” amount of time left on its lease at the shopping center, though he declined to say exactly how much time.
The former Fresh Thyme building is approximately 28,000 square feet. Fresh Thyme opened its Sugarcreek Twp. store in 2015, but it closed in 2020. The location is next to a Petsmart.
Cross Pointe also hosts toy store Learning Express and Bellbrook Chocolates, among many other tenants. It formerly hosted Earth Fare, a grocery store, and that space is currently for lease on the Don Wright Realty website.
