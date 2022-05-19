Marshalls moves from Centerville to Sugarcreek Twp.

Explore Beavercreek bakery moving to Centerville with new plans in store

“Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” Miner said. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find unbelievable values every time they shop.”

The new store offers single-queue checkout for faster shopping. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

In celebration of its new location, which fill a storefront vacated by Fresh Thyme Market in 2019, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Hannah’s Treasure Chest. Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The chain, which also owns T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, has multiple years remaining on its lease of the 21,000-square-foot storefront at Cross Pointe, according to Scott Wright, property manager of Don Wright Realty, which owns the shopping center.

“Being a landlord, I can’t even make plans on something new if they’re still under lease in May because I’d be violating their lease,” he said. “But we’re a local owner and we’re very active in leasing. We currently enjoy a 92% occupancy in our center, so I’m sure we’ll be able to backfill it.”

Marshalls isn’t the only store to exit Cross Pointe this year. Style Encore did so in February.

Cross Pointe added restaurant Greek Street on May 15. RachelBakes & Co announced plans in April to relocate this year to the Centerville shopping center from Beavercreek.