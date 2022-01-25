Maryland company pays $33.2M for Heidelberg’s Moraine real estate

Redwood is listed as the property’s buyer.

Heidelberg spent $20 million to renovate the former Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. warehouse — a 779,000-square-foot behemoth familiar to motorists on Interstate 75 — in Moraine before moving its Dayton-area operations into that facility in 2013.

By 2015, Heidelberg employed about 1,400 people and distributed beer, wine and low-powered spirits to restaurants, bars, grocery stores and other retailers in much of Ohio and Kentucky

In 2017, Heidelberg scored a national shout-out by landing a “Top 10 in the U.S.” ranking from a respected industry publication. Wines & Vines Magazine listed the top 10 wine distributors in the country in its September edition that year, and Heidelberg made the list at number 6. The list included some distributors that dwarfed Heidelberg in size.

The Heidelberg web site said the company last year had more than 1,600 employees, with 717 suppliers serving 26,000 retail accounts across Ohio and Kentucky.