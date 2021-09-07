Mass food distribution set for Greene County residents

“We are looking forward to again providing Greene County residents with the support they need during this difficult time as people are working to get back on their feet,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said.

The Nutter Center is at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn.

Questions about the mass food distribution in Greene County can be directed to The Foodbank’s main phone line, 937-461-0265.

Mass distribution events resumed recently as the Delta variant sparked a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, throughout the state and around the country.