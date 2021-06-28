dayton logo
Mass food distribution to take place at Dixie Twin Drive-In tomorrow

FILE PHOTO / The Foodbank held its mass food distribution Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the University of Dayton Welcome Stadium.
Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A mass food distribution scheduled for Tuesday at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Harrison Twp. aims to help Miami Valley residents in need of food assistance.

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a drive-thru food distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. on North Dixie Drive. Attendees are asked to not line up until noon.

Fresh produce, dairy, chicken and other food will be provided for free.

Dayton Children’s Hospital, CareSource and four other Ohio-managed care plans are sponsoring the event and will also volunteer to help pass out food.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will also offer free, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We greatly value Dayton Children’s Hospital and CareSource’s ongoing commitment to addressing the social determinants of health and hunger in our community,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are grateful for partnerships like these that provide our community members with access to food assistance and wellness services all at once.”

Anyone with questions about the mass food distribution can call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.

