May 2024 restaurant recap: 8 open, 6 coming soon, 2 change ownership

NOW OPEN

Napoli’s serving New York style pizza in new Beavercreek location

Napoli’s Pizza has opened a second location in the Dayton region after serving the Miamisburg community for about four years.

The new pizza shop is located at 3783 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek across from Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping.

Customers can expect New York style pizza with appetizers such as meatballs, breadsticks, garlic bread and garlic rolls. The pizza shop also has calzones, stromboli and pasta dishes. Desserts include cannoli, lemoncello, tiramisu, carrot cake, chocolate cake and New York cheesecake.

Napoli’s Pizza opened its first location at 718 N. Heincke Road in Miamisburg in 2019.

Rum Runners Cafe in Kettering opens with carryout orders

Rum Runners Cafe has opened its doors in Kettering, offering carryout only and delivery via DoorDash.

The restaurant, located in the former space of Christopher’s Restaurant at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, has a 1920s prohibition, art deco theme with a “Great Gatsby” essence. Burgers are named after gangsters, chicken sandwiches are named after flappers and female rum runners, and loaded baked potatoes are named after Irish mafia members.

Rum Runners Cafe is planning to open for dine-in services mid-June with an expanded menu including salmon, pastas and salads.

Chazzy’s Kitchen finds new home inside Club Evolution in Dayton

After a two-year hiatus, Chazzy’s Kitchen has found a new home inside Club Evolution in downtown Dayton near Day Air Ballpark.

The restaurant was previously located inside K&R Supermarket at 3351 Main St. in Moraine, but was forced to close in Aug. 2022 because the owner of the supermarket had sold the building, said Chadz Woods, the owner of Chazzy’s Kitchen.

Customers can expect longtime favorites such as bone-in and boneless wings with a sweet chili sauce, The Kitchen’s Philly, KD Pizza Bites, Chazzy’s Chicken and Vanilla French Toast and Buffie’s BBQ Beans. Chazzy’s Kitchen offers southern-style home cooking with several menu items reflecting Woods’ journey to having his own restaurant.

Boba tea shop opens on Brown Street near University of Dayton

OH! Boba has opened the doors to its new boba tea shop near the University of Dayton in the former space of Val’s Bakery.

Customers can expect a variety of fresh-brewed teas, milk teas, fruit teas and smoothies. It recently introduced a Cat Paw Mochi Waffle, adding a savory side to the menu. Customers may order pizza or jalapenos and cheese flavors, as well as sweet flavors such as apple pie and strawberry and chocolate.

This will be OH! Boba’s third location in the Dayton region. The first brick-and-mortar location opened in Troy at 217 SE Public Square in 2022 and the second location opened in 2023 inside COhatch The Market in downtown Springfield.

Mamacitas Cantina opens in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Mamacitas Cantina, a Latino-fusion restaurant is now open in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

Customers can expect a variety of plates from eight different countries around the world including Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, United States and Venezuela.

The 4,600-square-foot restaurant with seating for around 150 people has a tropical vibe. This is not only represented in the decor, but the drinks that will be offered. Customers can expect four different flavors of margaritas, a variety of cocktails topped with fruits, candies and flowers, signature shots like the chiliguaro, as well as spirits and beers. Nonalcoholic options include sodas and made-from-scratch smoothies.

New local Panda Express has upgraded approach to increased demand for online orders

Panda Express opened its doors at 1035 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. on May 8.

It offers a variety of entrees such as Firecracker Shrimp, Orange Chicken, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli Beef or Kung Pao Chicken. Sides include Chow Mein, fried rice, white or brown steamed rice or super greens.

This restaurant is the first in the region to feature the company’s new prototype, which is “designed to accommodate the increased demand for online ordering and drive-thru channels,” according to Chain Store Age, which reports on retail, including restaurants.

Mission BBQ opens near Dayton Mall

Mission BBQ opened its doors at 2500 Miamisburg-Centerville Road near the Dayton Mall on May 7.

“We are excited to serve our community in Dayton, Ohio and we look forward to being a contributing partner for years to come,” said Kevin Kirtley, regional director of operations for the new restaurant.

Customers may order from a menu featuring authentic BBQ including baby-back ribs, chicken, salmon, brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, sausage and turkey. With every entree, customers may add one or two made-from-scratch sides such as Maggie’s Mac-N-Cheese, baked beans with brisket, cole slaw, green beans with bacon, fresh-cut fries or the Super Seasonal Baked Cheesy Potatoes.

The Mayflower: New cocktail lounge, restaurant and live entertainment venue opens in Troy

The Mayflower by A.M. Scott Distillery is Troy’s newest cocktail lounge, restaurant and live entertainment venue. It is located in an iconic building in downtown Troy that started out as a theater in the 1920s and at one point housed up to four theaters.

“Guests at The Mayflower can expect an innovative cocktail menu that pays homage to the classics while embracing bold, new flavors,” a press release from the distillery stated. “Each drink is crafted with the finest ingredients and presented with artistry.”

Along with cocktails, there will be a selection of shareable platters for guests to enjoy while they listen to live music on The Mayflower’s original theater’s stage every Thursday through Saturday.

Reservations are required. Seating for one to five guests is available for 90 minutes and parties of six or more is for two hours. If tables are available, the service team will accommodate extended dining. All guests must be 21 and older.

COMING SOON

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food to join W. Social Tap & Table

The owner of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food has confirmed she is opening a spot in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar District inside W. Social Tap & Table. Her goal is to open within the next two weeks.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food will not have the full menu that is offered at the Middletown restaurant, but will have customer favorites including chicken, chicken wings, fish, pork chops, salmon patties and deep fried shrimp meals. Sides include collard greens, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and candied yams. King said she is planning to have seafood boils on Saturdays.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food is joining several other vendors in the food hall including ILLYS Fire Pizza, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, Taco Street Co. and The Tap at W. Social.

Taste of Belgium still to open at Austin Landing despite company’s other closures

Taste of Belgium’s second restaurant in the Dayton region at Austin Landing is still planning to open in the early summer — despite the company closing three of its Cincinnati-area restaurants.

The new Austin Landing bistro will be about 20% larger than the bistro at The Greene with seating inside for 140 people and an 80-seat patio. The design will reflect Taste of Belgium’s brand revitalization with a bold, but inviting color palette and brand graphics throughout the bistro.

Taste of Belgium has closed its Liberty Twp., Kenwood and Clifton Heights bistros, according to a release from the company.

New restaurant to open in former Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill

The Idea Collective, a hospitality development company that owns Sueño and Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton, is expected to open a new restaurant by the end of 2024 in the former space of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill.

Three Birds will feature New American cuisine with a variety of items on the menu such as smash burgers, rotisserie charbroiled chicken, corn dog shrimp and salads.

“The main thing we want to protect and continue to honor is that neighborhood feel where you can come in after work, you can come in with the kids, you can come in off the bike path in whatever clothes you’re wearing, in whatever mood you’re in and have a great meal and experience,” said Chris Dimmick, who owns the restaurant with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman.

Dayton food truck owners have plans for brick-and-mortar in Piqua

Crystal Moberly and her husband, Donnie, launched DC’s Burgers & More three years ago and after much success have now opened The Messy Meatball food truck with her cousin, Jeremy Vanmeter, and his partner, Angela Ashburn.

The Messy Meatball features meatballs, pizza, chicken wings, pasta, breadsticks and fries. Meatball sliders are this food truck’s best seller.

Plans for the future include opening a brick-and-mortar spot in November at the Piqua Center called DC’s The Messy Meatball & More. The restaurant will serve a combination of both menus, in addition to donuts and ice cream.

Chicken Salad Chick, Mi Cozumel coming soon to Centerville

Two new restaurants — Mi Cozumel and Chicken Salad Chick — will be tenants for the final building of a massive, mixed-use project in Centerville.

The 10,000 square-foot Shoppes at Cornerstone IV will be the final retail building developed in Cornerstone North, which is anchored by Costco, Kroger Marketplace and Cabela’s.

Mi Cozumel, a family owned-and-operated Mexican restaurant, will occupy 5,000 square feet in the new building and offer a large patio area overlooking Cornerstone North Park. Chicken Salad Chick will occupy 2,800 square feet of the new building.

One 2,200 square-foot space remains available in the soon-to-be constructed building. Kuehnle said that space will not be a restaurant user.

CHANGING OWNERSHIP

New owner of Thai 9 in Dayton: ‘You don’t mess with something that’s so successful’

Dayton entrepreneur Tony Clark, who owns DK Effect and Gionino’s Pizzeria, will soon officially be the new owner of Thai 9.

Clark has been a fan of Thai 9 since he moved to Dayton from Tallmadge, a suburb of Akron, in 2008 to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“When it comes to the food, the decorations and the ambiance of the establishment, there’s no need to change anything,” Clark said. “You don’t mess with something that’s so successful.”

Clark first showed interest in the restaurant in November 2023 and his management team has been working in the restaurant for the last six to eight weeks.

Downtown Miamisburg ice cream shop reopens under new ownership

3 Dips Ice Cream Shoppe at 33 S. Main St. in Miamisburg now features lifelong Miamisburg residents Curt and Melanie Turner at the helm.

“We kind of wanted to start a business anyway and it just fell in place and seemed like the right time,” Curt Turner said. “Everything’s getting redone downtown, so it seems like a good opportunity, plus, we want to do it in memory of Jan.”

That’s the late Jan Belue, one of the three co-founders who opened the ice cream parlor in 2008. Belue died in June 2021, but her family kept operating the storefront, which is adjacent to the Plaza Theatre. When they decided to sell, the Turners, who have known the Belue family for 40 years, reached out and purchased the business.

“Everything pretty much stayed the same,” Curt Turner said. “We just added a soft-serve ice cream machine and added a few touches of our own.”

FOR SALE

Red Carpet Tavern is for sale

The Red Carpet Tavern has announced on its Facebook page that the bar is for sale.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve decided to list the Red Carpet Tavern for sale,” the May 24 Facebook post stated. “We’ve had a few inquires already to the purchasing options and hope someone who loves it comes forward to claim this iconic neighborhood bar.”

Those interested in owning the bar are encouraged to reach out to the business. According to the post, there is the option of purchasing just the bar or the bar and building.

CLOSED

Wizard of Za pizza shop near University of Dayton closes

The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, has closed its doors on Brown Street near the University of Dayton.

“We gave it our best. We really did,” a sign posted at the restaurant reads. “To our friends and guests near and far, we know this restaurant closing is very sad. Please know it was a great joy to serve you.”

The Wizard of Za still has a spot on North High Street in Columbus, about a mile north of the Ohio State University campus.