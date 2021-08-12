Medical marijuana brownie bites recalled due to report of mold

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued the mandatory recall for Eric + Eric Turtle Brownie Bites. Beneleaves Limited sold the edibles to dispensaries and the brownie bites were available for purchase as of June 22.

The MMCP hasn’t received any reports of adverse reactions at this time. If you think are you are experiencing a serious or life-threatening issue get immediate medical attention. Any adverse reaction should be reported to the MMCP helpline at 1-833-464-6627.