Medical marijuana brownie bites recalled due to report of mold

Medical marijuana brownie bites sold in Dayton, Springfield and other Ohio locations were recalled due to a report of mold.
The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued the mandatory recall for Eric + Eric Turtle Brownie Bites. Beneleaves Limited sold the edibles to dispensaries and the brownie bites were available for purchase as of June 22.
The MMCP hasn’t received any reports of adverse reactions at this time. If you think are you are experiencing a serious or life-threatening issue get immediate medical attention. Any adverse reaction should be reported to the MMCP helpline at 1-833-464-6627.
Anyone who purchased the recalled edible should stop using it.
Unused products should be returned to the dispensary where it was purchased. Returned products will not count toward a person’s 90-day possession limit.
The brownie bites were available for purchase the the following dispensaries:
- Bloom Medicinal (Columbus, Painesville)
- Columbia Care (Dayton, Marietta)
- Firelands Scientific (Huron)
- Ohio Provisions (Carroll)
- Pure Ohio Wellness (London)
- RISE (Cleveland, Lorain, Toledo)
- Strawberry Fields (Columbus)
- Sunnyside (Chillicothe, Cincinnati, Marion, Newark)
- Terrasana (Columbus, Fremont, Garfield Heights, Springfield)
- ZenLeaf (Cincinnati)