dayton logo
X

Medical marijuana brownie bites recalled due to report of mold

In 2016, Ohio became the 25th state to legalize medical marijuana. LAURA A. BISCHOFF/STAFF LAURA A. BISCHOFF
Caption
In 2016, Ohio became the 25th state to legalize medical marijuana. LAURA A. BISCHOFF/STAFF LAURA A. BISCHOFF

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
44 minutes ago

Medical marijuana brownie bites sold in Dayton, Springfield and other Ohio locations were recalled due to a report of mold.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued the mandatory recall for Eric + Eric Turtle Brownie Bites. Beneleaves Limited sold the edibles to dispensaries and the brownie bites were available for purchase as of June 22.

ExploreU.S. Census releases 2020 numbers: Which local cities gained, lost population

The MMCP hasn’t received any reports of adverse reactions at this time. If you think are you are experiencing a serious or life-threatening issue get immediate medical attention. Any adverse reaction should be reported to the MMCP helpline at 1-833-464-6627.

Anyone who purchased the recalled edible should stop using it.

Unused products should be returned to the dispensary where it was purchased. Returned products will not count toward a person’s 90-day possession limit.

The brownie bites were available for purchase the the following dispensaries:

  • Bloom Medicinal (Columbus, Painesville)
  • Columbia Care (Dayton, Marietta)
  • Firelands Scientific (Huron)
  • Ohio Provisions (Carroll)
  • Pure Ohio Wellness (London)
  • RISE (Cleveland, Lorain, Toledo)
  • Strawberry Fields (Columbus)
  • Sunnyside (Chillicothe, Cincinnati, Marion, Newark)
  • Terrasana (Columbus, Fremont, Garfield Heights, Springfield)
  • ZenLeaf (Cincinnati)

In Other News
1
More than 3,000 COVID cases reported in Ohio for 2nd day in a row
2
No indication most Ohioans will need COVID booster shot, state health...
3
Ohio health officials watch for peak as COVID cases continue to climb
4
Ohio reports more than 3,000 COVID cases for first time in five months
5
For Dayton By Dayton festival on Saturday is a ‘citywide house party’
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top