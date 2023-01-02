dayton logo
Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $785M, fourth-largest in game’s history

Local News
By
48 minutes ago

The Mega Millions jackpot is now the fourth-largest in the multi-state lottery game’s history.

“There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway,” a Mega Millions statement reads.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $785 million and counting, with a cash payout option of $395 million, after no one has matched all six winning numbers since October.

The top prize reached $700 million three times before, when in each case the jackpot exceeded $1 billion.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.

