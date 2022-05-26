Memorial Day 2022: Events planned in Dayton area

Father Matthew Keller from St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate its annual Memorial Day Mass at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton. Boy Scout Troop 516 will host a flag ceremony before Mass. Immediately following Mass will be a wreath laying ceremony for our veterans, hosted by the Knights of Columbus. For more information, call 937-293-1221.

Preble Memory Gardens hosting service to honor veterans

Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center and Cemetery will host a Memorial Day service on Sunday, May 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the cemetery located at 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. This event is free and open to the public.

The service will feature music by the Price Family, Pledge of Allegiance and reflection by Jimmy Price as well as a closing prayer by the Rev. Marvin Knobloch. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to enjoy light refreshments in the community center located inside the funeral home. Guests will also have the opportunity to write words of encouragement to be sent to those currently servicing our country.

Flags will be placed on each veteran’s grave honoring their service. Staff will be on hand to assist visitors in locating gravesites as needed.

For more information, contact the office at 937-839-4476.

Memorial Day 5K Fun Run

Registration is now open for the Memorial Day Commemorative 5K Fun Run, hosted by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This event will have both in-person and virtual run options.

The in-person run is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. and features a flat and fast course on the museum’s runway and taxi strip. Runners will receive a custom finisher’s medal, T-shirt and post-race refreshments. Day-of registration and packet pick-up begin at 7 a.m.

Virtual participants can run at their convenience and will be given a link to submit their results. Finisher’s medals and T-shirts will be mailed to virtual race participants after their run is completed.

Registration will be accepted until 8 a.m. Monday.

Online registration for both in-person and virtual runners is open at: runsignup.com.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Centerville is honoring those who died in service to our country with a ceremony saluting the men and women who have helped protect and preserve our freedom.

The program is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at the Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road. The program includes color guard presentations from Centerville VFW Post 9550, Centerville Police Department and Washington Township Fire Department Honor Guards and remarks from Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton.

The keynote address will be given by Col. Charles D. Barkhurst,, Vice Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Other features include a musical performance by the Centerville Community Band and wreath laying ceremony.

The public is invited to attend this tribute.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Centerville Police Building, 155 W. Spring Valley Road. For more information, call 937-433-7151 or visit centervilleohio.gov.

Memorial Day 5K

The Dayton Track Club is hosting a 5K on Memorial Day, from Eastwood MetroPark (1385 Harshman Road) along the Mad River.

Packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 through race day.

Memorial Day Parade

The City of Franklin will host its traditional Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. The parade will begin along South Main, ending at 3rd and Main where a brief ceremony will conclude the events of the morning.

For more information, visit www.franklinohio.org.

Memorial Day Parade and Program

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with a program at the Village of Casstown Cemetery (1000 N. Children’s Home Road, Troy) to follow. The event will include cars, bikes, tractors and golf carts.

Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery / VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton.

Old Greencastle Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

The public is invited to attend the 11 a.m. Monday, May 30 Memorial Day ceremony at Dayton’s historic Old Greencastle Cemetery, 1365 South Broadway St., Dayton. The 45-minute free outdoor ceremony will include short speeches, presenting and raising the national colors, Taps, and the “strewing of petals upon the veterans’ graves” in accordance with a Grand Army of the Republic Civil War veterans tradition dating to the 19th century. A red rose will be placed upon the 1851 grave of “The Stranger” in accordance with another long-time Dayton tradition.

The ceremony is hosted by Major General William T. Sherman Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. The location is near the GAR Hiram Strong Post 79 section a short walk from South Broadway through the cemetery gates. Street parking is available adjacent to the cemetery on Miami Chapel Road or Noble Avenue. Bring chairs to sit in.

More than 300 veterans from the American Revolution, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War plus others are buried at Old Greencastle.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park Board will be hosting Memorial Day ceremonies 11 a.m. Monday, May 30 rain or shine. The park is located next to the Great Miami River, just north of the Stewart Street bridge along South Patterson Blvd. Bring lawn chairs as seating is not provided.

Also, Vietnam Veteran and Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will be the keynote speaker.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Beavercreek will host a special Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 North Fairfield Road. Follow the city’s social media pages for more information.

Springboro Memorial Day Parade

The annual Memorial Day Parade steps off at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30 on South Main Street. A walking parade, with the exception of military vehicles, groups and individuals interested in participating should meet in the area behind River Valley Credit Union adjacent to Florence Drive at 1:30 p.m. and check in with the parade marshal. After the parade, a brief ceremony is set for Wade Field, with complimentary refreshments and picnic fare following.

For more information, contact the Memorial Day Committee Chairman, Mayor John Agenbroad, 513-256-4929.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Huber Heights’ Military and Veterans Commission invites the community to join its Memorial Day Ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the Huber Heights Veterans Memorial, Thomas A Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike.