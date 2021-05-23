Memorial Day tornadoes: How to still get help to rebuild or replace trees; donate to efforts

Homeowners impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes can still get help with repairs not covered by insurance but are encouraged to sign up quickly because Federal Home Loan Bank grants of $20,000 to help repair or rebuild homes will end June 18, the second anniversary of the federal disaster declaration. Residents can also sign up to replace trees lost in the storm or make financial donations to support the initiatives. Here’s how:
Assistance for homeowners
Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Operations Group
Homeowners needing assistance should contact the Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Group’s case management team soon as one federal funding source will expire in June and the group will end its work in October. For help call 937-223-7217 ext. 1137.
Rebuilding Together Dayton
Rebuilding Together Dayton is still offering assistance to homeowners who need help with tornado repairs. For help call 937-223-4893 visit online at https://rtdayton.org/disasterrecovery or email disasterrecovery@rtdayton.org.
Tornado Survivors’ Pathways to Homeownership Program
How to apply: Tornado-impacted non-homeowners who would like to become mortgage-ready to own a home can apply for the program at www.homeownershipdayton.org.
How to donate: You can contribute to the Tornado Survivors’ Pathways to Homeownership Fund (Fund #8561) at The Dayton Foundation, online at: https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?ReturnFundID=8561&ReturnFundName=Tornado Survivors Pathway to Homeownership%20&Source=EXT. You mail also mail a check with the fund name and number referenced on the memo line or attached letter to: The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409.
RETREET Program
How to apply: The program will help replace 1,000 trees in tornado-damaged areas. Impacted homeowners interested in having free, native trees planted at their homes can apply at www.retreet.org/mvtc.
How to donate: You can contribute financially to the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign (Fund #8647) at The Dayton Foundation, online at: https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?ReturnFundID=8647&ReturnFundName=Miami_Valley_TREEcovery_Campaign%20&Source=EXT or mail a check with the fund name and number referenced on the memo line or attached letter to: The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409.