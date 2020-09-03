X

MeowZa Cat Boutique celebrates 4,000th adoption

The 4000th cat adopted from the MeowZa Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. was a 3-month-old kitten named Rezzie, who now has a home with Kimberly Baylor and Steven Bilancia.
By Jen Balduf

A 3-month-old kitten named Rezzie was the milestone 4,000th cat adoption for the MeowZa Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall.

“Since opening the doors of our MeowZa Cat Boutique in 2008, we have provided the community with an added resource to find healthy, happy cats and kittens that are in need of forever homes,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in a release. “We are beyond happy to think that thanks to our community’s support we have been able to place 4,000 fantastic cats with loving families.”

Rezzie came to the shelter as a stray but she found a new home on Tuesday with Kimberly Bayoor and Steven Bilancia, the humane society said.

MeowZa Cat Boutiue, primarily run by volunteers of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, is an offsite adoption center that also has cat-related merchandise available for sale.

