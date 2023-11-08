MetroParks Ice Rink opens Black Friday for the holiday season

Season passes to the region’s largest outdoor ice rink are on sale now for 20% before the MetroParks Ice Rink opens to the public on Black Friday for the holiday season.

The ice rink, which is wheelchair accessible, is under the pavilion in RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., in downtown Dayton.

“It’s so important that people have a space to have fun and recreate outdoors during the winter when most people head indoors because of the weather,” MyKaelah Mercer, RiverScape manager, said in a release. “While you’re on the ice having fun and making memories with friends and family, you almost forget how you’re also moving your body and getting fresh air. Staying active outdoors is something we all really need for our mental and physical health during the cold weather season.”

Opening weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 24-25 and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26. The season will run through March 1 with special holiday hours for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Day.

Admission is $7 daily, and visitors can rent ice skates for $3. Children younger than 3 are free with a paying adult. There is no charge for those not skating.

Reduced admission and skate rental is available for those who use SNAP/EBT benefits. Visitors just need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50% discount for $3.50 admission and $1.50 skate rental.

Season passes are available that cover admission and skate rental for $40 per person or a $120 family pass for up to five people. Season passholders also receive 25% off at the RiverScape Café.

Season passes are 20% off before opening day and are 15% off during opening weekend Nov. 24-26, and gift certificates also are available for purchase at the rink.

Skating lessons for children, teens and adults are available throughout the season and cover basic skills that provide the confidence skaters need to feel comfortable on the ice.

At the park, visitors and skaters can take a break from winter weather at the MSD Warming Zone. The comfort tent presented by Butler Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing is adjacent to the rink.

The RiverScape Café offers snacks and beverages for purchase. Alcoholic beverages will be available for customers 21 and older. Additionally, the ice rink will host select Second Street Market vendors in December for special holiday shopping days.

For ice rink hours and more information visit www.metroparks.org/icerink.