MetroParks seeks volunteers to help beautify parks

From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22, volunteers will work at nearly 20 different sites in the Dayton area to prepare parks for the winter. Tasks include removing invasive species, planting trees and more.

“Our volunteers are so integral in supporting MetroParks to protect the region’s natural heritage,” said human resources and volunteer manager Jenny Hymans. “Make a Difference Day is a great way to spend a fall morning outdoors giving back to nature.”