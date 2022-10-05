BreakingNews
MetroParks seeks volunteers to help beautify parks

Help Five Rivers MetroParks clean up and beautify local parks during Make a Difference Day.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22, volunteers will work at nearly 20 different sites in the Dayton area to prepare parks for the winter. Tasks include removing invasive species, planting trees and more.

“Our volunteers are so integral in supporting MetroParks to protect the region’s natural heritage,” said human resources and volunteer manager Jenny Hymans. “Make a Difference Day is a great way to spend a fall morning outdoors giving back to nature.”

Registration is required. Volunteers can sign up online by visiting https://www.metroparks.org/make-difference-day/. The deadline to register is Oct. 21.

Volunteers should dress for the weather. Supplies will be provided depending on the project, but volunteers may want to bring gloves and a refillable water bottle.

MetrokParks also uses volunteers year-round to help with various projects. To learn more, visit metroparks.org/volunteer.

