M/I Homes to build nearly 200 homes in Sugarcreek Twp.

Tartabini said M/I Homes wanted to build in that area because of its proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping and the highway. The Greene County township is also close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Bellasera will have amenities such as ponds, fountains and pergolas in the development. There will also be a playground and a park there.

Homes are priced between $330,000 and $400,000. Some houses have already been sold, as they continue to build homes in the development.

Barry Tiffany, Sugarcreek Twp. administrator, said M/I Homes made some improvements to Swigart Road after a traffic study was conducted. The turn lane on that road was improved so, they don’t anticipate any traffic issues in the future, he said.

Bellasera will host a model home grand opening event on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4775 Swigart Road in Sugarcreek Twp., about an eight minute drive from The Greene. Those interested will be able to tour several model homes. There are also virtual tours available on the website.

“The Classic” model offers ranch and two-story floorplans. “The Retreat” model will be ranch-style homes that come with the option for maintenance-free living, Tartabini said. Retreat homeowners would pay a monthly maintenance fee. The homeowners association would then take care of lawn up-keep. Tartabini said he typically sees active older adults or young professionals gravitate toward these kinds of homes.

Tiffany said the township was in favor of this development because M/I Homes was offering to build a type of home that didn’t exist in the local market.

“We are very pleased with what they proposed,” Tiffany said. “That is a niche that is now going to be filled.”

The housing market has shifted since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“The housing market took off after COVID hit,” Tartabini said. “We are at record low levels of housing inventory right now. We are also seeing the lowest interest rates we’ve seen in years.”

He said they’re seeing a lot of people wanting to remodel or move out of their homes.

“This is a great location and these are brand new homes. They’re designed for the way that people live today,” Tartabini said.

M/I has also built homes in Beavercreek, Centerville, Lebanon, Mason and Liberty Twp.