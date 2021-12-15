Miami County couple sentenced to jail for role in Capitol riot

A federal judge today sentenced a Miami County husband and wife to short jail terms for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in which protesters attempted to obstruct Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brandon and Stephanie Miller of Bradford each pleaded guilty in September to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. The misdemeanor count had carried the potential for a maximum of six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The judge said Brandon Miller should spend 20 days in jail and Stephanie Miller 14 days in jail. Both were fined $500 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service.
Investigators arrested the Millers in March at their Bradford home. They were not detained and remained in Ohio.
Prosecutors said the Millers entered the Capitol through a broken window on the Senate side and spent about 10 minutes in the building during the riot.
Brandon Miller used a Facebook Live to capture his time in the Capitol, prosecutors noted, showing pride in what he had done.
Prosecutors also said the Millers spent less time in the building when compared to others’ conduct that day.
The judge allowed both Millers to remain on their own recognizance, and to serve staggered terms to allow for the care of their child.