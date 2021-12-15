dayton logo
X

Miami County couple sentenced to jail for role in Capitol riot

In this photo taken from a federal criminal complaint filing, Brandon and Stephanie Miller are allegedly show in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Caption
In this photo taken from a federal criminal complaint filing, Brandon and Stephanie Miller are allegedly show in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Local News
8 minutes ago

A federal judge today sentenced a Miami County husband and wife to short jail terms for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in which protesters attempted to obstruct Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brandon and Stephanie Miller of Bradford each pleaded guilty in September to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. The misdemeanor count had carried the potential for a maximum of six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The judge said Brandon Miller should spend 20 days in jail and Stephanie Miller 14 days in jail. Both were fined $500 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service.

Investigators arrested the Millers in March at their Bradford home. They were not detained and remained in Ohio.

Prosecutors said the Millers entered the Capitol through a broken window on the Senate side and spent about 10 minutes in the building during the riot.

Brandon Miller used a Facebook Live to capture his time in the Capitol, prosecutors noted, showing pride in what he had done.

Prosecutors also said the Millers spent less time in the building when compared to others’ conduct that day.

The judge allowed both Millers to remain on their own recognizance, and to serve staggered terms to allow for the care of their child.

In Other News
1
Ohio racinos join casinos in celebrating record year
2
City of Dayton reveals new flag
3
Sibling trio from Ohio wins ‘The Voice’ finale, will perform in area
4
Air Force Museum to showcase one of the fastest aircrafts this weekend
5
TONIGHT: Community Conversation targets making region the best for the...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top