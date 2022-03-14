Miami County: Glider pilot to give free lecture on flying cross county without an engine

Apply for “State of the State”

State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) is accepting nominations for students and teachers from across the 80th Ohio House District to attend the State of the State address by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 23 at noon in Columbus.

Anyone can submit a nomination form, which can be found at jenapowell.com.

The deadline to submit a nomination is March 15. The 80th district includes all of Miami County and a portion of Darke County. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER

WEST MILTON

Bingo for Books is Thursday

The Milton-Union Public Library will hold Bingo for Books at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library at 560 S. Main St.

Prizes will be awarded in each round. Registration is required. Contact the library at 937-698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org for more information. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER