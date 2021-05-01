Miami County to hosts three walk-in vaccine clinics as county drops an advisory level

Miami County Public Health has announced it will host three open COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.
It also announced that the county moved down from the Red Level 3 risk level on the state’s Public Health Advisory System to an Orange Level 2 since its cases were below 100 per 100,000 people over two weeks.
The vaccine clinics will be at the MCPH site at the Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Dr. in Troy. Clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 or older, and anyone interested can walk in during clinic hours or register online for an appointment.
Clinics will be held on Tuesday, May 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; on Thursday, May 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Registration for the clinics is available on the Miami County Public Health website or by calling the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.