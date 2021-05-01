Miami County to hosts three walk-in vaccine clinics as county drops an advisory level

It also announced that the county moved down from the Red Level 3 risk level on the state’s Public Health Advisory System to an Orange Level 2 since its cases were below 100 per 100,000 people over two weeks.

The vaccine clinics will be at the MCPH site at the Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Dr. in Troy. Clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 or older, and anyone interested can walk in during clinic hours or register online for an appointment.