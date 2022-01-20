COVID hospitalizations shifting to Southwest, Western Ohio

Compared to last week, Southwest Ohio reported a 14% increase in ICU admissions with COVID and Western Ohio reported a 13% increase, said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff.

In the past 10 days Ohio has seen a slow decline in the COVID hospital inpatients, with Northern Ohio seeing the steepest decrease, he said. The signs of a downturn have brought a “renewed hope, but Vanderhoff added that the omicron surge is still ongoing in some parts of the state.