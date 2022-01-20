Hamburger icon
COVID hospitalizations shifting to Southwest, Western Ohio

By Kristen Spicker
While Ohio’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending downward overall, Southwest and Western Ohio are reporting an increase in hospital admissions.

Compared to last week, Southwest Ohio reported a 14% increase in ICU admissions with COVID and Western Ohio reported a 13% increase, said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff.

In the past 10 days Ohio has seen a slow decline in the COVID hospital inpatients, with Northern Ohio seeing the steepest decrease, he said. The signs of a downturn have brought a “renewed hope, but Vanderhoff added that the omicron surge is still ongoing in some parts of the state.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is caring for a record number of COVID patients. Last week, the hospital had 63 patients with coronavirus, with 19 of them in the PICU, according to Dayton Children’s. Only four of the patients admitted for COVID were vaccinated.

Miami Valley Hospital is one of the facilities across the state receiving support from the Ohio National Guard as hospitals work to deal with staffing shortages amid the omicron surge.

Guard members arrived at the hospital on Dec. 30 for orientation ad have been helping with food service, patient transport, environmental services and other non-clinical duties. It’s not clear how long the National Guard will be deployed at the hospital.

