Newborn babies cheer on Bengals at Miami Valley Hospital South

A laborer and delivery nurse at Miami Valley Hospital South (MVHS) made personalized baby clothes in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals for newborns. Credit: Miami Valley Hospital South (MVHS)

Local News
By Holly Souther
58 minutes ago

Miami Valley Hospital South is celebrating the Cincinnati Bengals by dressing newborn babies in the team clothes ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl.

Nurses made the following onesies and sleep-sack blankets in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl, the hospital said in releasing the photos.

Baby Jackson

Baby Harp

Baby Allen

