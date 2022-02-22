Miami Valley hospitals celebrate ‘Twosday’ births with special onesie

Babies born “Twosday” at Miami Valley and Miami Valley South hospitals are receiving a commemorative onesie in honor of the unique date.
Tuesday’s date — 2/22/22 — is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward.
The special onesies from Premier Health are blue with stars across them and read “Born on Twosday 2.22.22.” Among the infants receiving the commemorative onesies was a set of twins, according to Premier Health.
The special date won’t happen on a Tuesday again for another 400 years, on 2/22/2422, according to the National Weather Service.
