Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Miami Valley hospitals celebrate ‘Twosday’ births with special onesie

Premier Health gave babies born on Feb. 22, 2022, also called "Twosday" special onesies commemorating the unique date. Photo courtesy Premier Health.

caption arrowCaption
Premier Health gave babies born on Feb. 22, 2022, also called "Twosday" special onesies commemorating the unique date. Photo courtesy Premier Health.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 9 minutes ago

Babies born “Twosday” at Miami Valley and Miami Valley South hospitals are receiving a commemorative onesie in honor of the unique date.

Tuesday’s date — 2/22/22 — is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward.

ExplorePHOTOS: 'Twosday' babies receive special onesies from Premier Health

The special onesies from Premier Health are blue with stars across them and read “Born on Twosday 2.22.22.” Among the infants receiving the commemorative onesies was a set of twins, according to Premier Health.

The special date won’t happen on a Tuesday again for another 400 years, on 2/22/2422, according to the National Weather Service.

ExplorePalindrome Week: Get to know it front to back

In Other News
1
Fewer than 150 COVID patients hospitalized in Dayton area for first...
2
Palindrome Week: Get to know it front to back
3
NEW DETAILS: Kettering plans $3.2M in Fraze Pavilion contracts, fees
4
A good excuse to pamper your pets
5
Proposed Ohio law would block gender transition for youth

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top