Miamisburg OKs outdoor drinking area but reduces originally proposed days and hours

Council approved two ordinances Tuesday, one creating the outdoor drinking area and establish its boundaries, and the other establishing rules and requirements needed to ensure the health, safety, and welfare within the 40-acre area. Both ordinancby a 5-2 margin, at its regularly scheduled meeting with Tim Nicholas and Jeff Nestor voting against it. The first ordinance

The new district goes into effect June 4 and, once it is approved by state authorities, could be operational by mid- to late June, Collins said.

“I think it’s going to a great concept, great for Miamisburg and we’re going to see no issues from this,” she said. “I visit many of them myself and this a big undertaking we’re making right now, but I think in six months we’re going to say we made a whole lot of discussion over nothing.”

Staff has committed to forming a review committee consisting of a city council member, a Miamisburg’s parks and recreation department member, the city’s community development director and two or three private citizens, Collins said.

“That review committee, I am confident, will do its due diligence to make sure DORA goes the way we all expect it to do,” she said. “I think we expect, once it starts, to have a 90-day review from businesses and residents on how it’s going.”

Hours and days can be altered or added by a council ordinance. Changes to the drinking area’s boundaries would require a “whole bigger process,” Collins said.

Those who are within the outdoor drinking area boundaries but do not wish to participate in it can be excluded via signage without the need for removal from the drinking district map, she said.

Signage is paid for via the Miamisburg Merchants Association and installed by the city, Collins said.