Miamisburg spring festival back on for 2022

They were ready to go again in 2020 when COVID hit.

“When the city said we can proceed with Spring Fest 2022, we were ecstatic,” Douglas said. “We had tons of vendors reaching out over the past two years and we are really curating our artisan craft show this year and revamping the layout.”

The event is preceded May 19 by a pub crawl in downtown Miamisburg, which now has its own outdoor drinking district. The crawl offers prizes donated by participating businesses. Douglas said they are working with the city “to see how we can incorporate the DORA into our event.”

The festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday, May 20 with live music, carnival food, a beer garden and Funtime Carnival, which offers a variety of amusement rides for all ages, according to its website.

Saturday, May 21 starts with the largest parade Miamisburg holds all year at 9:45 a.m. The festival follows from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features more than 100 artisan crafters, free family activities, a full food court, chalk artists and Funtime Carnival. There will also be live music and entertainment all day.

Sunday, May 22, has everything the previous day has to offer from noon until 6 pm.

Leading up to the festival there will be giveaways at BurgSpringFest accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Applications for Spring Fest in the Burg’s juried craft show are now available here. The event features a limited number of vendors in each category. Spring Fest also is looking for volunteers. For more information, contact burgspringfest@gmail.com.