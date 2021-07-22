Miriam Rosenthal Foundation awards $120k to local arts organizations

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Human Race Theatre Company, Dayton Opera, Dayton Ballet, and Muse Machine will receive grants intended to help them meet challenges of the upcoming arts season.

“The year ahead is one of transition for all of the arts organizations – moving beyond the restrictions that were in place during the pandemic,” said Board Chairman Richard McCauley, in a release. “They now face challenges in fulfilling their missions through a variety of program formats including streaming, performances before live audiences, and, recordings and tapes which to enhance their education programs for school children of all ages. The 2021-2022 arts season will hopefully bring back audiences to Dayton’s various performance venues.”