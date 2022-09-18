Mislabeling of frozen beef product leads to nationwide recall

If the products have “34622″ at the end of the carton, they are subjected to recall, the FSIS said.

Issues of the product were discovered when customers complained about the containers containing chicken-based products.

These products may be found in a person’s freezer and are urged to not consume them; consumers should toss out the products or return the items back to the place of purchase, according to the department’s announcement on the website.

No confirmed reports of allergy reactions currently exist and if consumers are experiencing any possible symptoms, they are urge to contact a health provider.

For any questions or concern, people should contact Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.