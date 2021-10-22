Moderna COVID-19 boosters now available at CVS pharmacies

Starting today, those eligible for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster will be able to get the shot at more than 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.
CVS is also offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“The systems we’ve built and our deep experience in providing vaccinations allows us to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Dr. Troyen A. Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “We also remain focused on providing easy and convenient opportunities for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the following are eligible for a Moderna or Pfizer booster dose:
- People ages 65 years and older living in long-term care facilities should receive a booster of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months after their primary series.
- People ages 50 to 64 year old with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months after their primary series.
- People ages 18 to 49 years old who at high-risk for severe COIVD-19 due to certain medical conditions may receive a booster of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months after their primary series.
- People ages 18 to 64 years old who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or institutional setting may receive a booster of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months after their primary series.
Medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 including the following, according to the CDC:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic liver disease
- Chronic lung disease
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised state
- Mental health conditions
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, current or former
- Solid organ or blood stem transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease
- Substance use disorders
- Tuberculosis
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, visit https://www.cvs.com/. Patients can also schedule a flu vaccine at the same time.
Those scheduling a booster shot online will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 shot. Patients must wait at least six months from their second shot before receiving a booster.