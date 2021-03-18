Montgomery County drops below key COVID threshold

Meigs County reported the lowest rate in the state with 21.8 cases per 100,000 and Monroe County reported the highest with 227 per 100,000.

“Cases are down across the state for a variety of reasons including; an increase in the number of people receiving the vaccine, continued vigilance with respect to mask wearing and social distancing and many people who have already contracted COVID-19,” Suffoletto said.

Ohio's 88 counties by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/ygLmFWepGM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 18, 2021

While Ohio’s top counties are reporting more than double what the CDC defines as high incidence, Gov. Mike DeWine noted it’s still a sign the state is moving in the right direction.

“It wasn’t long ago that our top county was 11 times what the CDC said was a high incidence level,” he said. “Even the top counties are moving down and we’re very happy about that.”

Here’s how counties in the Miami Valley ranked, from highest case rate to lowest: