Montgomery County getting new crisis hotline on New Year’s Day

By Kaitlin Schroeder
35 minutes ago

Starting Jan. 1, residents of Montgomery County will have a new hotline to call to find help for mental health and substance use.

Crisis Now will answer calls to a newly created hotline phone number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 833-580-CALL or 833-580-2255.

The need for emergency mental health services in Montgomery County is great, according to Helen Jones-Kelley CEO of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services.

Jones-Kelley said in a statement that residents are still hurting from years of trauma, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, overdose deaths are the highest in Montgomery County in three years, and calls to the suicide prevention hotline are up 30%.

“We must take bold action to provide the help and resources people need during this unprecedented time,” said Jones-Kelley.

According to ADAMHS, when someone calls they will talk with a trained behavioral health professional who will assess their needs and determine the next steps for mental health services. The Crisis Now hotline is operated by RI International, which does similar work in 10 other states.

