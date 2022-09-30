Montgomery County offering $60,000 to help artists

“Art, in its many forms, is inspirational, influential and can have long-term positive impacts on our community,” said Lisa Hanson, president and CEO of Culture Works. “It is amazing that we live in a community that cares about art and supports the artists who create it! We are grateful to the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District for making this program possible and increasing the funding for the upcoming grant cycle.”

Artists can apply at the Culture Works website, https://cultureworks.org/, starting Monday. The deadline to apply is Dec. 2.

A panel of artists, arts administrators and community leaders will review the application and make funding recommendations during a public meeting in January.