Montgomery County opens COVID vaccine registration for those 16+

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week are for Ohio residents 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will open registration at 8:30 a.m. Friday for the clinics scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday.
To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217. Those 16 and 17 must have permission from a parent or guardian who must be present during the vaccination.
Registration is open for the following clinics:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dayton Convention Center: 1,500 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 204 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17 only
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dayton Convention Center: 1,200 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 102 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17 only
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp. For appointments call 937-225-6217; 200 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; 30 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17 only.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center: 1,225 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 102 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17 only
The Dayton Convention Center is at 22 E. Fifth St in downtown Dayton. Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
Anyone with an appointment should not arrive early, Public Health officials said.