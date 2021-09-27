Montgomery County to start giving Pfizer COVID-19 boosters Wednesday

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by appointment only beginning this Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The department said that the doses will be given at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E Fifth St. in Dayton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Booster vaccines will only be available for qualifying people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior.
People eligible for booster doses include:
- People 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions
- People 18 to 49 who are at a high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions
- People 18 to 64 who are at increase risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
Public Health said that at all of its vaccination clinics, first, second and booster vaccine doses will all be available by appointment.
In Other News
1
Single tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center to go on sale...
2
Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3...
3
Who can get a COVID-19 booster? Ohio Department of Health gives...
4
Nonprofit Providing for Women is ‘distributing dignity’ to local women...
5
Alice Cooper talks pandemic life, new album