Montgomery County to start giving Pfizer COVID-19 boosters Wednesday

By Daniel Susco
31 minutes ago

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by appointment only beginning this Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The department said that the doses will be given at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E Fifth St. in Dayton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Booster vaccines will only be available for qualifying people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior.

People eligible for booster doses include:

Public Health said that at all of its vaccination clinics, first, second and booster vaccine doses will all be available by appointment.

