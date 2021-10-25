Montgomery County will offer all three kinds of COVID boosters at these clinics

Adults who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for a booster if they received both shots at least six months ago and fall into one of the following categories set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Anyone 65 years and older.

All adults age 18 to 64 who have cancer, diabetes, a chronic lung disease, heart disease, HIV or another medical condition that increases their likelihood of coronavirus complications.

Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, prison or other congregate setting.

Front-line personnel 18 or older who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job, including first responders, teachers, supermarket staff and mass transit employees.

Under the latest CDC guidelines, people can also mix and match getting a booster from a different manufacturer than the one they received their initial doses from.

Other Dayton-area providers offering coronavirus boosters include some CVS Pharmacies, Kroger Pharmacies and Walgreens Pharmacies.