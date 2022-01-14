Montgomery County’s ‘We the Fathers’ banquet postponed due to COVID

“We felt that it was not wise to continue with the fatherhood banquet as scheduled, given the spike in COVID-19 cases in our county,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice. “A large group of people eating together without masks presents a high risk for spreading infection. This is an important event for our community, and we will reschedule when COVID cases drop and it is safe to do so.”

Tickets will be honored once the banquet is rescheduled. Those who wish to receive a refund can contact Mike Newsom at 937-225-4759 or newsomm@mcohio.org or John Payne at 937-496-6849 or jpayne@phdmc.org.